Premiile Oscar 2024. „Oppenheimer” conduce detașat topul nominalizărilor

Astăzi, 23 ianuarie, lista nominalizărilor pentru Premiile Oscar 2024 a fost făcută publică. „Oppenheimer”, filmul regizat de Christopher Nolan, s-a remarcat cu 13 nominalizări. Inclusiv pentru categoriile de cel mai bun film, regie și scenariu adaptat. Ceremonia de decernare a acestor prestigioase premii va avea loc pe 10 martie.

Lungmetrajul „Oppenheimer” conduce clasamentul cu 13 nominalizări. El este urmat de „Poor Things” cu 11, și de „Killers of the Flower Moon” cu 10. Pelicula „Barbie” are opt nominalizări.

Remarcabil este faptul că filmul „20 de zile la Mariupol” a primit o nominalizare în categoria „cel mai bun documentar”. Evenimentul marchează o premieră pentru Agenția de Presă (AP). Aceasta are o istorie de 178 de ani și obține astfel prima sa nominalizare la Premiile Oscar.

Zazie Beetz, cunoscută pentru rolurile sale în „Atlanta” și „Joker: Folie à Deux”, alături de Jack Quaid, actor în „The Boys” și ”Oppenheimer”, au avut onoarea de a anunța nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar. Anunțul a avut loc într-o transmisiune directă de la Teatrul Samuel Goldwyn al Academiei.

Jimmy Kimmel se întoarce pentru a fi gazda galei Premiilor Oscar 2024. Astfel va marca a patra sa prezentare în calitate de moderator al ceremoniei.

Ediția cu numărul 96 a Premiilor Oscar va avea loc la Dolby Theatre, pe 10 martie. Evenimentul va fi transmis în direct de către ABC.

Lungmetrajul „Barbie”, regizat de Greta Gerwig, a obținut opt nominalizări. Totuși, a ratat intrarea în competiția pentru categoria „cel mai bun regizor”.

Leonardo DiCaprio nu a primit o nominalizare la categoria „cel mai bun actor” pentru interpretarea sa din „Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Cu toate acestea, filmul a fost recunoscut cu o nominalizare pentru „cel mai bun regizor”. De asemenea, Lily Gladstone a făcut istorie. Ea a devenit prima amerindiană nominalizată la categoria „cea mai bună actriță”.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor pentru prestigioasele Premii Oscar

Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor pentru Premiile Oscar 2024:

Cel mai bun film:

1. „American Fiction”

2. „Anatomy of a Fall”

3. „Barbie”

4. „The Holdovers”

5. „Killers of the Flower Moon”

6. „Maestro”

7. „Oppenheimer”

8. „Past Lives”

9. „Poor Things”

10. „The Zone of Interest”

Cel mai bun regizor:

1. Justine Triet – „Anatomy of a Fall”

2. Martin Scorsese – „Killers of the Flower Moon”

3. Christopher Nolan – „Oppenheimer”

4. Yorgos Lanthimos – „Poor Things”

5. Jonathan Glazer – „The Zone of Interest”

Cea mai bună actriță:

1. Annette Bening – „Nyad”

2. Lily Gladstone – „Killers of the Flower Moon”

3. Sandra Hüller – „Anatomy of a Fall”

4. Carey Mulligan – „Maestro”

5. Emma Stone – „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun actor:

1. Bradley Cooper – „Maestro”

2. Colman Domingo – „Rustin”

3. Paul Giamatti – „The Holdovers”

4. Cillian Murphy – „Oppenheimer”

5. Jeffrey Wright – „American Fiction”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:

1. Emily Blunt – „Oppenheimer”

2. Danielle Brooks – „The Color Purple”

3. America Ferrera – „Barbie”

4. Jodie Foster – „Nyad”

5. Da’Vine Joy Randolph – „The Holdovers”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

1. Sterling K. Brown – „American Fiction”

2. Robert DeNiro – „Killers of the Flower Moon”

3. Robert Downey Jr. – „Oppenheimer”

4. Ryan Gosling – „Barbie”

5. Mark Ruffalo – „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

1. „Anatomy of a Fall”

2. „The Holdovers”

3. „Maestro”

4. „May December”

5. „Past Lives”

Noiminalizările pentru categoria „cel mai bun scenariu adaptat”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

1. „American Fiction”

2. „Barbie”

3. „Oppenheimer”

4. „Poor Things”

5. „The Zone of Interest”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional:

1. „Io Capitano” (Italia)

2. „Perfect Days” (Japonia)

3. „Society of the Snow” (Spania)

4. „The Teacher’s Lounge” (Germania)

5. „The Zone of Interest” (Marea Britanie)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație:

1. „The Boy and the Heron”

2. „Elemental”

3. „Nimona”

4. „Robot Dreams”

5. „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar:

1. „Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

2. „The Eternal Memory”

3. „Four Daughters”

4. „To Kill a Tiger”

5. „20 Days in Mariupol”

Cea mai bună imagine:

1. „El Conde”

2. „Killers of the Flower Moon”

3. „Maestro”

4. „Oppenheimer”

5. „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun montaj:

1. „Anatomy of a Fall”

2. „The Holdovers”

3. „Killers of the Flower Moon”

4. „Oppenheimer”

5. „Poor Things”

Nominalizările pentru „cel mai bun sunet”

Cel mai bun sunet:

1. „The Creator”

2. „Maestro”

3. „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

4. „Oppenheimer”

5. „The Zone of Interest”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

1. „The Creator”

2. „Godzilla Minus One”

3. „Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3”

4. „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

5. „Napoleon”

Machiaj și coafură:

1. „Golda”

2. „Maestro”

3. „Oppenheimer”

4. „Poor Things”

5. „Society of the Snow”

Cele mai bune costume:

1. „Barbie”

2. „Killers of the Flower Moon”

3. „Napoleon”

4. „Oppenheimer”

5. „Golda”

6. „Poor Things”

Coloană sonoră:

1. Laura Karpman – „American Fiction”

2. John Williams – „Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

3. Robbie Robertson – „Killers of the Flower Moon”

4. Ludwig Göransson – „Oppenheimer”

5. Jerskin Fendrix – „Poor Things”

Cântec original:

1. „The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)

2. „I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)

3. „It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

4. „Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)

5. „What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)

Design de producție:

1. „Barbie”

2. „Killers of the Flower Moon”

3. „Napoleon”

4. „Oppenheimer”

5. „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action:

1. „The After”

2. „Invincible”

3. „Night of Fortune”

4. „Red, White and Blue”

5. „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație:

1. „Letter to a Pig”

2. „Ninety-Five Senses”

3. „Our Uniform”

4. „Pachyderme”

5. „War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar:

1. „The ABCs of Book Banning”

2. „The Barber of Little Rock”

3. „Island in Between”

4. „The Last Repair Shop”

5. „Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”