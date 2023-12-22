Cine ar putea fi câștigătorii premiilor Oscar

Academia de Arte și Științe Cinematografice a făcut publice listele de preselecție la 10 categorii pentru a 96-a ediție a ceremoniei premiilor Oscar.

În linii generale, metacomedia „Barbie”, regizată de Greta Gerwig, a primit cele mai multe mențiuni. Este vorba despre cinci mențiuni care includ categoriile pentru sunet cântec original – cu trei nominalizări pentru:

Billie Eilish („What I Was Made For?”)

Dua Lipa („Dance the Night”)

Mark Ronson și Andrew Wyatt („I’m Just Ken”)

Notabil, „Barbie” nu a primit o nominalizare la categoria de machiaj și coafură, care a fost sursa celor mai mari surprize.

În afară de „Barbie”, „The Color Purple” și „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” nu au reușit să fie incluse în lista scurtă.

În schimb, au fost selectate:

„Beau is Afraid” al A24

producția de groază „The Last Voyage of the Demeter” a Universal Pictures

Categoriile muzicale de la premiile Oscar

În ceea ce privește categoriile muzicale, au fost preselecționate compoziții de la:

Daniel Pemberton („Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”)

Ludwig Göransson („Oppenheimer”)

regretatul Robbie Robertson („Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Thomas Newman („Elemental”)

John Williams („Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”)

În lista scurtă a compozitorilor apar diverși artiști:

Jon Batiste („American Symphony”)

Kris Bowers („The Color Purple”)

Laura Karpman („American Fiction”)

Mica Levi („The Zone of Interest”)

La categoria cântec original avem:

„Keep It Movin'” și „Superpower”, interpretate de Halle Bailey și Fantasia Barrino

„Flora and Son” de la Apple Original Films („High Life” și „Meet in the Middle”

„Can’t Catch Me Now” din „The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

Lenny Kravitz – „Road to Freedom” din „Rustin”

Wes Anderson, care a co-scris „Dear Alien” din „Asteroid City”

Scurtmetrajul lui Anderson, „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”, a intrat pe lista scurtă a filmelor live-action, alături de „Strange Way of Life” de Pedro Almodovar, care îl are în rolul principal pe Pedro Pascal.

Filmul „Oppenheimer” de Christopher Nolan a primit mențiuni la categoriile de machiaj, sunet și cântec original.

Premii Oscar. Lungmetraj documentar

“American Symphony”

“Apolonia, Apolonia”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

“In the Rearview”

“Stamped from the Beginning”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“A Still Small Voice”

“32 Sounds”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Premii Oscar. Scurtmetraj documentar

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Bear”

“Between Earth & Sky”

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”

“Camp Courage”

“Deciding Vote”

“How We Get Free”

“If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Last Song from Kabul”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

“Oasis”

“Wings of Dust”

Premii Oscar. International Feature

Armenia, “Amerikatsi”

Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”

Denmark, “The Promised Land”

Finland, “Fallen Leaves”

France, “The Taste of Things”

Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Iceland, “Godland”

Italy, “Io Capitano”

Japan, “Perfect Days”

Mexico, “Totem”

Morocco, “The Mother of All Lies”

Spain, “Society of the Snow”

Tunisia, “Four Daughters”

Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol”

United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”

Machiaj și coafură

“Beau Is Afraid”

“Ferrari”

“Golda”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”

“Maestro”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Premii Oscar. Sunet

“The Creator”

“Ferrari”

“The Killer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

“Barbie“

Partitura originală

“American Fiction”

“American Symphony”

“Barbie”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“The Color Purple”

“Elemental”

“The Holdovers”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Zone of Interest”

Cântec original

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from “Asteroid City”

“Dance The Night” from “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

“Keep It Movin’” from “The Color Purple”

“Superpower (I)” from “The Color Purple”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“High Life” from “Flora and Son”

“Meet In The Middle” from “Flora and Son”

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives”

“Road To Freedom” from “Rustin”

“Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Scurtmetraj de animație

„Boom”

“Eeva”

“Humo (Smoke)”

“I’m Hip”

“A Kind of Testament”

“Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Once upon a Studio”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“Pete”

“27”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Wild Summon”

Scurtmetraj de acțiune live

“The After”

“The Anne Frank Gift Shop”

“An Avocado Pit”

“Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”

“Dead Cat”

“Good Boy”

“Invincible”

“Invisible Border”

“Knight of Fortune”

“The One Note Man”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Shepherd”

“Strange Way of Life”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

