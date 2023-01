Lumea muzicii este în doliu! Robbie Bachman, bateristul formației rock Bachman-Turner Overdrive s-a stins din viață la vârsta de 69 de ani.

Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family pic.twitter.com/XASj6CVXzA

— Randy Bachman (@RandysVinylTap) January 13, 2023