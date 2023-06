Fostul jucător de fotbal și manager al lui Chelsea John Hollins a murit la vârsta de 76 de ani, a anunțat clubul englez.

Chelsea Football Club is greatly saddened to announce the passing of our former player and manager John Hollins MBE.

All at the club send our heartfelt condolences to John’s family and friends. 💙

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 14, 2023