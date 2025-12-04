DraculaLand will combine state-of-the-art architecture, advanced technology, and cultural storytelling in a multi-dimensional destination designed for the next generation of travelers and entertainment consumers.

The main elements of the project will include:

DraculaLand Theme Park – over 780,000 sqm, 6 immersive themed areas and over 40 major attractions;

Multifunctional arena – approximately 80,000 sqm built, 22,500 seats for concerts, festivals, esports competitions and international events;

Fashion&Home-Deco Luxury Outlet – approximately 9,000 sqm of retail space and 3,000 sqm of F&B space, with over 70 brands, concept developed together with Piuarch Milano and The Mall Firenze Team;

Dracula Grand Hotel (4★), Dracula Family Hotel (3★+), Dracula Inn (3★) – 1,200 rooms, conference spaces, and premium facilities;

Aqua Park & Thermal Spa – approximately 50,000 sqm of built space, over 30 water attractions, and one of the largest wave pools in Europe;

Racing Track & Motor Park – approximately 4.5 km circuit, with paddock, garages, VIP areas, and media facilities;

Business Accelerator & Tech Hub – approximately 15,000 sqm built, over 1,000 workstations for startups in gaming, AI, and creative digital industries.

„DraculaLand brings together everything I’ve learned in real estate: discipline, rigor, vision, and the ability to keep complex teams with very different specializations together. But more importantly, it adds a story that gives meaning to every square meter built. For me, DraculaLand is a national project—a symbol that Romania can and must build landmarks, not just buildings or simple real estate projects.” – Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of DraculaLand

DraculaLand was developed, in its concept and master plan phases, together with an international team of experts in architecture, engineering, finance, and innovation.

„Dracula Outlet Mall was conceived as a social catalyst, active throughout the day—a place not only for shopping, but for living, meeting, and sharing experiences. From the outset, it was clear that DraculaLand is not just a real estate project, but a cultural statement: a place where architecture, technology, creativity, and lifestyle come together in a way rarely seen in Europe.” – Gino Garbellini, founding partner of Piuarch Milano

„DraculaLand will be one of the very few projects in Romania built with a clear strategy, discipline, and rigorous execution from the initial discussions to operation. It will bring together retail, entertainment, hospitality, cultural infrastructure, and technology in a way that we rarely see in Europe. For brands and investors, it will mean stability, predictability, and a professional environment in which they can develop their business in the long term.” – Andreea Mihai, senior executive leader in retail, real estate, marketing, and e-commerce, with over two decades of experience in groups such as Carrefour, Hagag, Leroy Merlin, and NIRO

In parallel with its physical development, DraculaLand has been designed with its own metaverse built in Unreal Engine 5, a „digital twin” of the destination, which will allow millions of users to explore, play, and interact with the DraculaLand universe from anywhere in the world.

The metaverse will integrate:

DraculaCoin – the ecosystem’s native token, usable in both the digital and physical worlds;

NFT-type systems for digital ownership, rewards, and exclusive experiences;

Artificial intelligence-based personalization, so that each user has a unique narrative journey and avatar;

Real-time connection to physical events in the park – concerts, competitions, festivals, and special experiences reflected in real time in the digital universe.

According to current financial estimates, DraculaLand will generate:

over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in tourism, technology, and services;

a total economic impact estimated at approximately €5 billion over the next decade;

approximately 3 million visitors annually in the first phase.

By combining architecture, culture, and cutting-edge technology, DraculaLand will transform one of Romania’s most famous symbols into a modern legend, built with respect, creativity, and high international standards.

„DraculaLand finally transforms this global recognition into a structured, high-quality attraction that will showcase Romania’s heritage with dignity and creativity. We are not just talking about a theme park, but about a cultural asset that will strengthen Romania’s place on the world tourism map and function as a long-term economic engine.” – Vlad Marinescu, former president of the International Esports Federation

DraculaLand is designed as an iconic, technological destination, born from a timeless story and transformed into a global landmark for entertainment and innovation.

Press contact: press@draculaland.com www.draculaland.com

Project developed in partnership with Piuarch Milano, The Mall Firenze Team, RB+P, TDAC, Zabten Consulting, Optim Engineers, Creative Studio Berlin, Esports Europe, Țuca Zbârcea & Asociații, and Deloitte.