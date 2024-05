Potrivit lui Josep Borrell, acest parteneriat va spori capacitatea de rezistență a Republicii Moldova.

Moldova is the first country to sign a Security & Defence Partnership with the EU.

This partnership will enhance the country’s resilience.

It will allow to jointly address common security challenges, make our engagement more effective and explore new areas of cooperation. pic.twitter.com/LXFurbs6oa

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 21, 2024