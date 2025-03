Vestea morții lui Kathryn Apanowicz a fost confirmată de prietena ei, fosta reporteră ITV, Christa Ackroyd pe Facebook.

Kathryn Apanowicz a jucat și în câteva episoade din seriale ”Emmerdale” și ”Coronation Street”.

Very sadly, our dear Kathy died yesterday. Kathy was Richard Whiteley’s long term partner and with him when he passed 20 years ago.

Now, she will be with him again, at his side, where she was always at her happiest.

Rest In Peace my friend 🖤https://t.co/0mE7DhxC86

— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 4, 2025