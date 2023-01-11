Premiile Globul de Aur 2023: Lista completă a căștigătorilor

Premiile Globul de Aur au revenit marți pe ecrane pentru prima dată din 2021, iar printre programele nominalizate s-au numărat emisiuni de televiziune precum „The White Lotus” și „Abbott Elementary” și filme precum „The Banshees Of Inisherin” și „Avatar: The Way Of Water”, oferind un posibil barometru pentru viitoarele premii Oscar.

Comediantul Jerrod Charmichael a fost gazda și a deschis spectacolul recunoscând controversa din jurul acestuia, glumind că a fost ales să fie gazda pentru că este de culoare și spunând că Asociația Presei Străine de la Hollywood, care organizează ceremonia, nu a avut niciun membru de culoare „până la moartea lui George Floyd”.

Angela Bassett (câștigătoare, Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar într-un film) a devenit prima actriță care a câștigat un premiu individual Globe pentru un film bazat pe o bandă desenată Marvel, pentru rolul său din Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, scrie Forbes.

Nominalizările pentru televiziune

Cel mai bun serial dramatic: Better Call Saul, The Crown, The House Of The Dragon, Ozark, Severance

Cel mai bun actor, serial dramatic: Jeff Bridges, „The Old Man”; Kevin Costner, „Yellowstone”; Diego Luna, „Andor”; Bob Odenkirk, „Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, „Severance”.

Cea mai bună actriță, serial dramatic: Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon; Laura Linney, Ozark; Imelda Staunton, The Crown; Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily; Zendaya, Euphoria (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar, serial de comedie sau dramă: John Lithgow, The Old Man; Jonathan Pryce, The Crown; John Turturro, Severance; Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (CÂȘTIGĂTOR); Henry Winkler, Barry.

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar, serial de comedie sau dramă: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown; Hannah Einbinder, Hacks; Julia Garner, Ozark (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE); Janelle James, Abbott Elementary; Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Cel mai bun serial muzical/comedie: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Wednesday

Cel mai bun actor, serial muzical/comedie: Donald Glover, Atlanta; Bill Hader, Barry; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building, Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (CÂȘTIGĂTOR)

Cea mai bună actriță, serial muzical/comedie: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE); Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Jenna Ortega, Wednesday; Jean Smart, Hacks

Cea mai bună serie limitată, serie antologică sau film de televiziune: Black Bird, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, The White Lotus

Cel mai bun actor, serie limitată, serial antologic: Taron Egerton, Black Bird; Colin Firth, The Staircase; Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven; Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Cea mai bună actriță, serial de televiziune/film de film: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy; Julia Garner, Inventing Anna; Lily James, Pam & Tommy; Julia Roberts, Gaslit; Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar, serie limitată de televiziune/film de film: F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus; Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient, Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (CÂȘTIGĂTOR), Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar – Serie limitată de televiziune/film de film: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (CÂȘTIGĂTOR); Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble; Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven; Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Nominalizările pentru filme

Cel mai bun film, dramă: Avatar: Drumul apei, Elvis, The Fablemans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun film, musical sau comedie: Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Triangle of Sadness

Cel mai bun actor într-un film, dramă: Austin Butler, Elvis (CÂȘTIGĂTOR); Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Hugh Jackman, The Son; Bill Nighy, Living, Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Cea mai bună actriță într-un film, dramă: Cate Blanchett, Tár (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE); Olivia Coleman, Empire Of Light; Viola Davis, The Woman King; Ana De Armas, Blonde; Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

Cel mai bun actor într-un film, musical sau comedie: Diego Calva, Babylon; Daniel Craig, Ceapa de sticlă: A Knives Out Mystery; Adam Driver, White Noise; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (CÂȘTIGĂTOR); Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Cea mai bună actriță într-un film, musical sau comedie: Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris; Margot Robbie, Babylon; Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu; Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande; Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE).

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar într-un film: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brad Pitt, Babylon; Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once (CÂȘTIGĂTOR); Eddie Redmayne; The Good Nurse (CÂȘTIGĂTOR).

Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar într-un film: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE); Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once; Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness; Carey Mulligan, She Said.

Cel mai bun film, în altă limbă decât engleza: All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985 (CÂȘTIGĂTOR), Close, Decizia de a pleca, RRR

Cel mai bun film de animație: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (CÂȘTIGĂTOR), Inu-Oh, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Turning Red

Cel mai bun regizor, film: Avatar: The Way Of Water, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans (CÂȘTIGĂTOR)

Cel mai bun scenariu, film: Tár, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin (CÂȘTIGĂTOR), Women Talking, The Fabelmans

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală pentru film: The Banshees of Inisherin, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Women Talking, Babylon (CÂȘTIGĂTOR), The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun cântec original pentru un film: „Carolina”, Where The Crawdads Sing; „Ciao Papa”, Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro; „Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick; „Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; „Naatu Naatu Naatu”, RRR (CÂȘTIGĂTOR)