Premierul Marii Britanii, Boris Johnson, s-a adresa direct poporului rus, chiar în limba rusă.

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson to the Russian people: You deserve the truth. You deserve the facts.

⚠️ Warning: This content has scenes some may find distressing. pic.twitter.com/3WvBcjFCTO

— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 5, 2022