Veşti proaste pentru Ucraina, după ce toată presa a scris despre posibilitatea unei vizite a preşedintelui SUA, Joe Biden, la Kiev.

We will have additional details of @potus trip to Europe to announce later today. The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,

but there are no plans to travel into Ukraine.

— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 20, 2022