🚨All Soros’s agents and so-called pro-Europeans in #Chisinau must pay electorally for STEALING 🇷🇴elections.

On September 28, we need 100,000 votes for @sandumaiamd to LOSE parliamentary elections.

I ask all 🇲🇩citizens who love Romania to register here:https://t.co/wXCvNCHPmL

— 🇷🇴 George Simion 🇲🇩 (@georgesimion) June 10, 2025