Basistul trupei The Pogues, Darryl Hunt, a murit la vârsta de 72 de ani, a anunţat marţi formaţia britanică de punk folk celtic, informează AFP.

I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player. We will all miss him. May he have a happy state of eternal bliss and bless his family and friends love ❤️ Shane @poguesofficial pic.twitter.com/Hnzh98GpJa

— Shane MacGowan (@ShaneMacGowan) August 9, 2022