Solovyov reacts to media reports that Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

He urges Russia to carry out strikes on Germany so that Germans „know which new Nazi leaders they’ve raised and brought to power”

„You European Pharisees, you Nazi scumbags!” pic.twitter.com/FmSBTAkyY1

— Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) January 24, 2023