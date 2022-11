Chinezii se revoltă împotriva restricțiilor COVID!

At one point, workers who broke out of a #Covid lockdown in #Guangzhou turned over a police vehicle. Riot teams have been sent in. Itinerant labourers staying in Haizhu District say they’ve lost pay because they can’t get to work + food shortages and skyrocketing lockdown prices pic.twitter.com/NaVOp6CQLi

— Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) November 15, 2022