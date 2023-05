Rusia este furioasă după presupusul atac cu drone asupra Kremlinului.

The press service of the President of the Russian Federation said that Ukrainian drones attacked the Kremlin this night. Russian authorities have introduced a complete ban on the flights of any drones over the city. pic.twitter.com/Ou5AvEbNIF

— NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 3, 2023