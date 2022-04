Excellent exchange w/State Secretary🇬🇧 @trussliz during NATO #ForMin on security situation at #BlackSea & swift creation of #BattleGroup in 🇷🇴. Agreed to ↗️support for RM 🇲🇩.Looking fwd for her visit in 🇷🇴 & for t/signature of Joint Statement 4 revised 🇷🇴🇬🇧 #StrategicPartnership pic.twitter.com/R6hbJo2Fry

— Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) April 7, 2022