Announcement regarding the selection of candidates for 7 positions of members of the Board of Directors of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ SA

According to GEO 109/2011, amended and approved by Law no. 111/2016 on Corporate Governance of Public Enterprises, ROMGAZ selected S.C. George Butunoiu Group S.R.L. to provide assistance in the selection process of the members of the Board of ROMGAZ S.A.

MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS: a. Graduate with a Bachelor's degree at a higher education institution; b. Minimum 10 years of professional experience; c. Minimum 5 years of experience in management positions; d. Previous experience as a member of a board of directors; e. Work experience in companies with a turnover of at least 200 million Euros; f. knowledge of the Romanian language; g. Good public image and professional reputation

B. MAIN SELECTION CRITERIA TO BE TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT:

h. Post-graduate studies at reputable higher education institutions;

i. Experience in companies operating in the following industries: oil and gas, utilities, energy production, other companies with large-scale production activities in the industrial field;

j. Knowledge of capital markets, companies listed on the Stock Exchange;

k. Experience in implementing and using complex IT systems such as ERP and BI;

l. Legal knowledge relevant to the position and activity of the company;

m. Experience in financial management - analysis, planning, treasury, reporting;

n. Knowledge of corporate governance;

o Experience in communication, relationship with authorities and stakeholder relations;

p. Knowledge and experience in strategic planning, risk management, organizational management and performance;

q. Experience in dealing with public, regulatory and supervisory authorities.

How to apply: Candidates' CVs shall be sent in electronic format only to the e-mail address

ca-romgaz@georgebutunoiu.com no later than April 16, 2018 (30 days of the announcement date).

Candidates selected by the recruitment firm after the interviews will submit the following documents necessary for the registration of the application on paper in closed and sealed envelopes mentioning: "Selection Procedure for ROMGAZ Administrator, Name and Surname of Candidate" at the postal address: SC George Butunoiu SRL, Str. Andrei Muresanu no. 17, sector 1 Bucharest:

• Docket;

• Curriculum Vitae in Romanian;

• Criminal record;

• Fiscal record;

• Two referral letters containing the names and contact details of the referrer;

• Copy of the identity document;

• Copy conforming to the original of the study diplomas/certificates;

• Documents that prove the experience of at least 10 years of total professional experience of which 5 years in management positions;

• Affidavit on seniority in work and managerial experience

• Statement on non-compliance with the conflict of interest situation;

• Statement of non-compliance in one of the situations of terminating the individual labor contract for reasons attributable to him / her;

• Statement on the authenticity of the diploma studies submitted in copy;

• Declaration of intention of the candidate, according to the provisions of GD 722/2016. It will include the link between the candidate's profile and the objectives to be achieved according to the employer's letter of intent, examples of indicators that the candidate considers opportune to monitor and remunerate performance, appreciation of the specific challenges faced by the employing company, constraints, risks and limitations that the candidate might encounter in implementing the proposed measures.

• By submitting the application, the candidates agree implicitly that personal data be processed for the purposes of the recruitment and selection procedure.

All applications (CVs sent by e-mail) receive acknowledgement of receipt with "reply" to the address from which they were sent, from the consultant of S.C George Butunoiu Group SRL.

ATTENTION: automatic server messages are not considered as acknowledgement of receipt! If you do not receive this acknowledgment of receipt, please resubmit the application or contact the representatives of SC George Butunoiu Group SRL at phone no. 021/2332093.